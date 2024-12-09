FGS Global represents Energy Capital Partners, which is selling Calpine Corp. to Constellation Energy Corp. for $16.4B in cash and stock.

Calpine ranks as the nation’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources, while Constellation is the No. 1 nuclear power producer.

The partners say the deal creates the nation’s top clean energy provider, serving customers from coast to coast.

“By combining Constellation’s unmatched expertise in zero-emission nuclear energy with Calpine’s industry-leading, best-in-class, low-carbon natural gas and geothermal generation fleets, we will be able to offer the broadest array of energy products and services available in the industry,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation CEO.

Tyler Reeder, president & managing partner of ECP, said the investment firm will “remain committed as a shareholder of Constellation, reflecting our high confidence in the continued value and growth potential created by this combination.”

FGS Global has Nick Rust and Akash Lodh handling ECP.

KKR owns FGS Global.