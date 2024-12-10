We were just kidding… Shadow president-elect Elon Musk now says cutting $2T in the $6.8T federal budget might not be achievable. What!!!!

During his Jan. 8 interview with Stagwell CEO Mark Penn, Musk said: “I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s the best-case outcome. But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting one [trillion].”

Musk’s promise of slashing $2T from the budget is what got him the job of co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. He made that pledge during his big Madison Square Garden campaign rally.

President-elect Donald Trump is also busy backtracking from campaign promises.

Rather than ending the war on Ukraine in 24 hours, Trump now says he will need six months to pull it off.

Similarly, his promise to reduce food prices very quickly is now null and void. Trump now says it's “very hard” to reduce prices once they’ve gone up.

The shadow president-elect and the president-elect haven’t even taken their offices yet, and they are running away from campaign promises.

What can you believe from those two?

Junior's excellent Greenland adventure... Donald Trump Jr.'s photo op in Greenland was a staged event, according to Danish media reports.

His soirée at which Greenlanders gave a thumbs-up to his dad’s offer to buy the place from Denmark featured homeless people who participated in the event.

DR News reported that a portion of the people who appeared in Trump Jr.’s video were “homeless and socially disadvantaged people” who usually hang out outside the Nuuk community center.

Trump Jr’s PR crew handed out MAGA hats and offered free lunches at the local hotel as incentives to appear in the video.

Of course, one can be both a homeless Greenlander and supporter of the land’s sale to the US.

But resorting to bribes of free meals destroys any credibility that the video may have had.

It was just typical Trumpian PR overkill.

Show us the money… In the aftermath of Deere & Co.’s high-profile decision to squash DEI program, a shareholder advocacy group wants to know what the company is now doing to create a “meritocratic workforce.”

On behalf of shareholder Amalgamated Bank, the As You Sow organization plans to sponsor a resolution about how the company is forging a more equitable workforce without a DEI plan.

Deere tried to exclude the resolution from the annual meeting, but the Securities and Exchange Commission ruled in favor of the As You Sow measure.

The agricultural equipment company will have some explaining to do.

Other companies that killed their DEI programs may find themselves in the same boat as Deere & Co. at their shareholder meetings.