MotionPoint, which provides businesses with website translation and multilingual marketing, acquires multilingual content marketing agency Key Content. The acquisition, which was backed by private equity firm Lightview Capital, expands MotionPoint's technology and service offerings, positioning the company as a comprehensive provider of website translation, localization and multilingual content marketing services. Key Content founder Gonzalo Suarez will step back from day-to-day operations, while remaining an advisor to the company, with Pablo Navascués continuing as managing director, reporting directly to MotionPoint CEO Evan Kramer. "MotionPoint has long specialized in localizing websites and online portals. Now, with the integration of Key Content's marketing solutions, we are taking the next step to meet our customers' expanding needs," said Kramer.

Klick Health acquires Peregrine Market Access, a consulting, communications and commercialization agency working with clients in the life sciences sector. The acquisition builds on Klick’s market access execution capabilities with Peregrine’s access strategy, value communications and payer insights offerings. “Both Peregrine and Klick are passionate about helping clients get innovative therapies to the patients who need them; we believe this will be a greater challenge for patients in the future, which makes an investment in this area so valuable,” said Klick Health co-founder and chairman Leerom Segal.

PR Boutiques International is hosting its first Crisis Communication Masterclass on Jan. 27. The half-day workshop is designed to help business leaders and communications pros navigate the digital landscape. With the PWC Crisis Survey reporting that 88 percent of the executives surveyed say that crisis frequency is rising, the masterclass is a response to the need for robust strategies to handle them. The agenda features four expert presentations, real-world case studies and an interactive workshop, providing participants with actionable strategies and an understanding of best practices. “Some of the sharpest minds in crisis communication are divulging the lessons from decades of experience and hundreds of crisis situations,” said Julia Labaton, PRBI President and founder/CEO of RED PR. For more details, visit PR Boutiques International at www.prboutiques.com or register on Eventbrite for $99.