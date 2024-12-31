Reno is looking for a firm to handle a rebranding assignment for the Nevada’s city redevelopment agency, which has been dormant for the past 15 years due to The Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic.
Reno Seeks Rebranding Work for Development Agency
Mon., Jan. 13, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Colorado Calls for PR Support
Thu., Jan. 9, 2025
|•
Texas Southern U. Wants to Enroll PR Firm
Wed., Jan. 8, 2025
|•
Marin Co. Wants Firm to Promote E-Bike Safety
Mon., Jan. 6, 2025
|•
MD's Howard County Wants Firm for Health Pitches
Thu., Jan. 2, 2025
|•
Waterville Wants to Promote ME Film Fest
Tue., Dec. 31, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.