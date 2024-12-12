Jane Genova

With the impacts on labor from cost-efficiency, economic uncertainty, technology and an upheaval in client/customer expectations, career change has become standard. And most career-shifters will encounter headwinds. Tom Brady’s path from quarterback to broadcaster didn’t go well. This article explains the pitfalls and how to boost the odds for success.

From 46 percent to 80 percent, and trending younger and older

Historically, data service Electro IQ reports, 46 percent of workers made career changes. However, Expert Beacon says that 80 percent of today's workforce will be transitioning to new career paths. In addition, the usual age for the shift—39— is trending lower. The jobs young people are able to get can’t sustain them financially or emotionally. They have to start on new career paths. Also, with fewer wanting to retire, those shifts could continue. In his 90s, foreign affairs expert Henry Kissinger became a published AI thought leader.

Skills

Most people understand “career change” as taking the skills you gained from one line of work and applying them to another. What typically motivates changes, found Indeed, is: wanting stress reduction, flexibility, salary increase, opportunity for advancement and/or being appreciated.

Some career changes are within a profession. For instance, on Reddit Public Relations are the sagas of career shifts from media relations to internal communications.

However, what’s becoming more common, reports The Work Trend Index, is transitioning out of your former field. Almost 50 percent are already doing that. They have to. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 92 million work roles will be displaced. Those could include the graphic artists at your agency being replaced with AI tools.

Rarely smooth going

The usual mindset about a career change is that it’s a commonsense or maybe even a necessary solution to employment problems. That’s usually spot-on. But, be prepared for at least six challenges.

Resistance to hiring you. It doesn’t matter that career change is the new usual. E-careers found employers are skeptical about everything, ranging from why you really made the change to your ability to build that new career.

Lack of on-the-job training. As a career coach, over and over again I hear about no onboarding and professional development. The culture is: Figure it out. Since colleagues and superiors are preoccupied with their own job security—asking questions isn’t welcome. Prepare to be overwhelmed.

Loss of a professional identity. With that loss can go confidence, status, power, influence and contacts on the former network. The reality is: You’re starting over and it might be at the bottom.

New forms of competition. If your previous role was in content creation, you most likely measured yourself against other creatives. If your new role is connecting with influencers. you’ll be up against those experienced in pitching to the cool kids.

Gap in typical career progression. This is a career reset. On this path you may never “catch up” to where you might have been in your former career. That could mean less compensation.

Risk of being terminated. The organization may be in turmoil while you’ll still be getting up-to-speed and haven’t created value yet. Also, it’s likely you don’t have “protection” in the organization. You could be targeted for the chopping block. With so little experience, good luck landing another job in your new field.

Success strategies

Despite the pitfalls, many have changed lanes and wound up with the new professional identities of a Jeff Bezos, Verga Wang, Michael Bloomberg or Martha Stewart.

What went into these success stories? Here’s what I observe:

Not making this emotional. Unhappiness in your current situation isn’t justification for fleeing to some other line of work just to “get relief.” Instead, there has to be a solid plan to move toward something which seems potentially better.

Affording the temporary pay cut. Some career shifts immediately bring higher pay. Many don’t, not in the beginning. Do you have the financial reserves to see this through? Those transitioning from the corporate world to entrepreneurship frequently do that while still holding on to their day jobs.

Reducing risk. The more transferable skills you have, the less risk. Also factor in the implications of your age. That might mean not considering a radical change in your late 30s from public relations to practicing law. It requires years to become competent in that field. Also, the long hours at law firms such as Paul Weiss, Skadden and Kirkland & Ellis demand the kind of stamina reserved for youth.

Doing hands-on research. It’s one thing to pore over the guides about careers. It’s another to request informational interviews about how the game really operates in that specific field. Also, you can post questions about specifics on professional anonymous networks Fishbowl and Reddit. Replies are knowledgeable and caring.

For example, you’re considering a shift from white to blue collar. How did others fare making such a dramatic transition?

Trying on the fit. With Portfolio Careers (pursping multiple streams of income) popular, you may already be positioned to test out other career paths. You’re wondering about nursing. So, in addition to handling social media at an agency, you put in hours at night in an assisted care facility. But you might have to do that on a stealth basis, since some employers require a one-dimensional commitment to the job.

Not betting on advanced degrees. In an era when employers value proven-out experience over formal academic education, investing in any advanced education beyond the BA/BS may have no ROI.

The conventional wisdom used to be, even when blind trust in education was declining, that the MBA was the tool for career change. That isn’t so applicable anymore. Employers aren’t welcoming new graduates without the specific experience to do the work. An internship or two might not cut it.

Proceeding from a position of strength. Julia Child’s career path had been communications—advertising and media. Then she published a cooking book that took off. That provided the bridge to taking on the role of Celebrity Chef. If, in your agency, you produce a seminal newsletter on the regulatory arena in the Trump Administration, that could be a bridge to a full-time lobbying career. Actually, that opportunity may come to you.

Boosting your AQ. Whether you’re changing lanes or simply struggling to hold onto a job amid the present chaos, AQ (your Adaptability Quotient) has become more critical a core competence than IQ or even Emotional Intelligence. Essentially that means being flexible. More specifically, indicates Exploring Open Minds, it’s the “competence with which we can put aside knowledge or strategies that are no longer useful.”

Keeping working

Expected had been a minimum of three career changes in a work history. More recently that has become five. But with the reluctance to leave the workforce and the surge in unretiring, that number could become double-digit.

***

