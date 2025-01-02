Lauren Tomlinson and Mike Reed co-authored this article.

As companies prepare to navigate the public affairs challenges in the second Trump administration, there’s one significant advantage staring everyone in the face: hindsight.

In President Trump’s first term, many companies, interest groups and associations struggled to communicate around an array of issues—from navigating sudden policy changes and deciphering what a social media post would mean for their business to responding to shifting political dynamics. Now, there’s an opportunity to critically assess what strategies worked, what fell short and what necessary adjustments to make.

This time around, companies should better position themselves to avoid previous pitfalls by adopting more dynamic, responsive communications strategies tailored to the unique political environment of a second Trump term. Communicators and CEOs have an opportunity to redefine how they interact with the government and the stakeholders who drive it, ensuring they not only stay ahead of potential policy changes but also play a proactive role in shaping them.

Beyond traditional tactics: a digital-first approach

In the past, corporate America relied heavily on op-eds, press releases and high-profile interviews with traditional outlets to communicate their positions. However, the first Trump administration revealed the limitations of these conventional methods. The media environment is increasingly fragmented, with new and ever-changing outlets and influencers like we saw with both presidential campaigns. To reach your audiences you must go where they are, which is now predominately on social media, non-traditional media platforms and long-form podcasts. Successful companies embrace this change and leverage a more organic approach to engage directly with their stakeholders.

It should be standard practice in this new age for executive leaders to use their personal social media channels to share thought leadership, corporate perspectives and policy stances in real time. This approach humanizes the corporate message and allows companies to bypass traditional media gatekeepers and reach audiences—including policymakers—more directly and authentically.

For example, CEOs and industry leaders are finding that a well-timed post can generate significant traction among their key stakeholders and journalists, often surpassing the reach of traditional op-eds. This shift towards a more conversational, transparent mode of communication resonates in a time where authenticity is celebrated.

How to communicate: tariff policy as an example

On the issue of tariffs, for instance, many businesses faced disruptions when the first Trump administration threatened and imposed tariffs on certain imported goods. Despite tariffs being a significant, seemingly high-profile issue for the past eight years, data shows that the American people don’t really understand how they work or their effects on the U.S. economy.

Further, if your industry is opposed to tariffs, it’s clear the communications tactics employed during President Trump’s first term failed to move the needle. Much of the messaging from industry until now has not moved the public in large swaths in opposition to tariffs, with constituents and customers simply not buying arguments that tariffs drastically increased costs or provided real harm to Americans.

To communicate to and influence audiences in the Trump 2.0 era, organizations should:

Educate, educate, educate. Spend time and money communicating with your customers and the public on how tariffs actually work and who pays for them. Explain how supply chains have changed over time and why a switch cannot be flipped to move certain supply chains back to the U.S.

Make the message about jobs, not just prices. The argument that prices will drastically increase when tariffs are imposed clearly didn’t land with most Americans in President Trump’s first term. Talk about the potential for job losses that comes with decreased economic activity that could arrive with certain tariffs in place. Go to school on the messaging that failed to land the past eight years and make the necessary adjustments.

Go local. Focus on influencing elected officials in competitive districts and states who can feel the heat on anti-tariff messaging and outcomes. In a Congress with record-thin margins, this can be an incredibly effective tactic for the next several years.

Propose alternatives. Understand the goal of policymakers and work collaboratively to achieve that goal. In an election that was won on change and disruption, stakeholders are expecting bold ideas to fix issues that have plagued communities for decades. Don’t just be a naysayer, propose alternative policies that will better communities and help policymakers make good on campaign promises.

New era, new avenues for engagement

The evolving media landscape offers companies new avenues for engagement, and increasingly, policymakers and audiences are seeking information from a wide range of sources. This provides corporate leaders an opportunity to use digital platforms to:

Build trust among consumers. When C-suite leaders share candid and behind-the-scenes content on social media about how policy changes in Washington affect their product, it builds trust among consumers and humanizes the brand.

Communicate directly with decision makers. More so than ever before, digital solutions offer the ability to tailor and micro-target a message to a small group of key stakeholders. Utilize these tactics through either paid or earned media efforts to reach the audience that matters.

Engage, don’t sit back. Companies, interest groups and associations that sit back and hope to hide in the shadows are more and more often not taking the right approach. It’s better to be at the table than on the menu. Be proactive in leading with how your product or industry fits in with the world view of the folks currently in the halls of power and how you want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Embracing change

A second Trump administration presents both challenges and opportunities for organizations across America. Companies can navigate this complex landscape more effectively by learning from past mistakes and embracing a more agile, digital-first approach to engagement. The shift away from traditional media tactics toward more organic, transparent communication not only aligns with the current media environment but also offers a powerful tool for influencing policy and shaping public perception

In a rapidly changing political and media landscape, companies that can pivot their engagement strategies to reflect these new realities will be better positioned to advocate for their interests and contribute to the broader policy discussion in the years ahead.

***

Mike Reed and Lauren Tomlinson are Principals at Cornerstone.