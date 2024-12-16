SKDK and ICR handle Intra-Cellular Therapies as it is getting acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $14.6B.

J&J is offering $132 for each of the Intra-Cellular shares that trade on the NASDAQ.

The Financial Times reports the transaction is the biggest biotech deal since Pfizer acquired Seagen in 2023 for $46B.

Intra-Cellular works on treatments for central nervous system disorders—including major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

Its Caplyta, a once-daily pill, is the only treatment that the Food & Drug Administration has approved to treat adults with schizophrenia and episodes associated with bipolar disorder depression.

About 2.4M adults live with schizophrenia, while 6.1M suffer from bipolar disorder.

Intra-Cellular CEO Sharon Mates said J&J ownership will enable her Bedminster, NJ-based company to reach even more patients around the world.

