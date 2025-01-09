Brian Povinelli

Planet Fitness brings on Brian Povinelli as CMO, effective Feb. 10. Povinelli comes to the company from Marriott International, where he most recently served as global head of marketing & brand. Before joining Marriott in 2016, he was at Starwood Hotels, where he was SVP, global brand leader for the company’s Westin & LeMeridien brands. Planet Fitness has also named Chip Ohlsson chief development officer. Ohlsson was previously EVP and chief development officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, leading the development of its 24 hotel brand across North America. "Chip and Brian are both veterans in their fields with impressive track records of leading consumer-facing brands through periods of expansion while collaborating with franchisees to drive profitable growthm” said Planet Fitness CEO Colleen Keating.

Julia Fitzgerald

Freeman’s | Hindman, a Chicago-based art auction house, hires Julia Fitzgerald as CMO. Fitzgerald was most recently CMO at Build-A-Bear, leading a brand refresh that expanded the company’s appeal beyond its traditional audience. She has also held key leadership roles at the American Lung Association, Sears Holdings, Vtech, and Hallmark. At Freeman’s | Hindman, Fitzgerald will focus on leveraging the combined strengths of the recently unified auction houses to expand the company’s national presence. “Julia’s proven track record of strategic leadership and her deep understanding of digital and consumer marketing align perfectly with our vision for the future,” said CEO Alyssa Quinlan.

Christy Drummond

The National Content and Technology Cooperative, a not-for-profit corporation made up of nearly 700 independent cable and broadband operators, hires Christy Drummond as VP of marketing and communications. Drummond joins NCTC from communications and software company Windstream, where she served four years as senior director of brand strategy, communications, and agency management across an 18-state footprint. At NCTC, Drummond will be tasked with leveraging her expertise in omnichannel marketing, product marketing and talent development to enhance the co-op's brand and communications strategies. "Her deep understanding of the industry and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as the co-op grows its portfolio to bring new opportunities to members," said NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli.