Kate Bedingfield

Brunswick Group has hired Kate Bedingfield, who was Joe Biden’s communications director, as a partner in its DC office.

She is a long-time Biden advisor, who helped launch his campaign in 2019 to notch the Democratic presidential nomination.

Bedingfield was deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris 2020 ticket.

Prior to her Biden work, she was VP-communications at the Motion Picture Assn., and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Henry Timms, Brunswick CEO, said his firm’s clients “face complex, high-pressure issues every day, and there are few advisors who have navigated as many of those as Kate.”