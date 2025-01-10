Stephen Lewis

Stephen Lewis, who served as a senior managing director at Blackstone, comes on board at Prosek Partners as a partner in its London office at the end of January.

Lewis was most recently chief corporate affairs & brand officer at British telecommunications company BT, where he led all communications, brand and government relations.

His previous positions include head of communications at KPMG and director of strategic communications at Barclays. Lewis has also held several posts at HM Treasury, which executes the UK government's public finance policy and economic policy.

At Prosek, his focus will be on corporate communications, financial communications, special situations work and corporate affairs.

“His experience at Blackstone could not be more relevant to our firm,” said Prosek Partners founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek.