Burson Group has signed on to provide as-needed US communications support to Gulf Hill & Knowlton on behalf of its client Riyadh Air, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Crown prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the creation of Riyadh Air in March 2023. It will be Saudi Arabia’s second national carrier after its flagship Saudia Air.

The new airline is part of the crown prince’s Vision 2030 transformation scheme. It aims to take on the region’s dominant airline, Emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

Flying out of King Khalid International Airport, which is 22 miles from the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh Air will boast the globe’s most modern fleet (60 Airbus A321s and 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners).

Tony Douglas, former CEO of the UAE’s Etihad Airways, will helm Riyadh Air.

The plan calls for Riyadh Air to launch its maiden commercial flight this year and have a network of 100 destinations in place by 2030.

Riyadh Air has signed a future flight codesharing agreement with Delta Air Lines, and aligned customer service and frequent-flier programs with the US airline.

Marvin Singleton, executive VP and US head of the mobility + transportation practice in Burson’s Dallas office, spearheads the Riyadh Air effort.

Catherine Masri, senior A/E, and Briana Herrington, A/E, round out the team.