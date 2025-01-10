Laura Lane

Chevron appoints Laura Lane as VP and chief corporate affairs officer, effective Feb. 1. She succeeds Al Williams, who is retiring in April after 34 years at the company. Lane comes to Chevron from UPS, where she was EVP & chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer. She was previously managing director and head of international government affairs at Citibank; VP, global public policy at Time Warner; and director at the Office of the US Trade Representative. “Laura’s background in both the private and public sectors, her proven leadership in complex global organizations and experience working in diverse geographic locations makes her well-suited to lead Chevron’s global corporate affairs activities,” said Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.

Amy Freedman

Longacre Square Partners names Amy Freedman, who has been a member of the agency’s advisory board since 2023, as partner, head of Canada. Freedman was most recently partner and head of engagement at Canadian investment firm Ewing Morris. Before that, she CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, a shareholder services and advisory firm. Based in Toronto, Freedman will focus on advising issuers and investors on the public and private elements of shareholder activism campaigns, corporate governance changes, complex transactions and other material events. “Her varied experience, insight and dedication to clients make her an ideal addition to Longacre’s partnership,” said Longacre managing partners Greg Marose and Dan Zacchei.

Geoff Holtzman

Narrative Strategies hires Geoff Holtzman as a senior director. Holtzman comes to the firm from national philanthropic organization Stand Together, where he served as director of communications and led strategic comms for the organization’s healthcare portfolio. He has also been director of communications at REFORM Alliance. At NS, he will work to bolster the key vertical that includes clients in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and provider industries. “Geoff has a wealth of experience navigating an increasingly complex healthcare sector that demands deep knowledge and the ability to anticipate and react to developments in the legislative and regulatory landscape,” said Narrative CEO and Founding Partner Ken Spain. The firm also announced the addition of Hariana Sethi as a business development associate and Henry Lynam, Albert Sanchez and Davis Robinson as strategic communications associates.

Susan Howe

The Weber Shandwick Collective CEO Susan Howe joins The LAGRANT Foundation Board of Directors, succeeding former board member Gail Heimann, who retired as CEO of TWSC in November. At TWSC, Lowe has held key leadership roles including president, chief growth officer and chief collaboration officer, and continues to advise major partners like Kellanova, Nestlé, and Anheuser-Busch. She also serves on the boards of the Sheppard Pratt Foundation and the Northwestern Alumni Association. “Our longstanding relationship with Weber Shandwick, thanks to Gail, has been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing that partnership with Susan,” said TLF chairman and CEO Kim Hunter.