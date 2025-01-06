Maryland’s Howard Community College wants to enroll a firm to help develop a marketing communications program to both boost student enrollment levels and its institutional goals.

Founded in 1970, the Columbia-based school provides associate degree programs, continuing education classes and workforce training to more than 30K students.

Its selected partner will “help provide strategic planning, recommendations of proven best practices, innovative industry trend recommendations, and implementation support for communications and marketing services,” according to the RFP.

The firm must have “meaningful experience" working with other higher education institutions.

It will be tasked with creating a “results-oriented, efficient, cost-effective, and customized communications program.”

The communications agency will develop niche outreach efforts to supplement the overall communications push. That outreach will target multicultural and immigrant communities, non-native English language speakers, the business community, specific industries or employment sectors, the philanthropic community, adult learners, and others as needed and defined by HCC.

Proposals are due Jan. 24. They go to HCC’s electronic procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).