Joe Biden can thank Richard Nixon for the fact that he is not regarded as the least popular of recent presidents leaving office.

According to a Gallup poll, Biden has a -35 net approval rate compared to -42 percent for Nixon.

Each receives a 54 percent “poor” or “average” mark. Biden, though, edges Nixon by a 19 percent to 12 percent mark in the “outstanding” and “above average” categories.

Biden’s impressive record of achievements would have crushed Nixon. But they are all for naught.

The current president managed the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, supported Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, rallied and strengthened NATO, and passed both the Inflation Reduction Act green energy bill, and CHIPS Act designed to rebuild America’s tech sector.

Biden chose to throw it all away. By breaking his vow of “being a bridge to the future,” he ruined his legacy.

His pigheadedness and utter hubris in running for a second term led the return of Donald Trump to Washington.

As late as last week, Biden said he could have beaten Trump in a rematch. He is out-of-touch with reality.

Biden won’t make the same dramatic helicopter exit that Nixon did.

He’ll just fade from the DC scene, much as he has done over the past year or so.

Curtains on Joe’s last performance… Less than a week before his DC departure, Biden has decided to remove Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list. The hope is that the move will result in the release of political prisoners held in Cuba.

Give us a break!

Had Biden been serious about removing the terror-designation from Cuba, he would have done it two years ago.

There is no way Trump is going to let Joe’s pro-Cuba move stand.

During his first term, Trump put Cuba on the terror list and toughened sanctions against the Caribbean island. Does anyone believe Trump has gone soft on Cuba?

Also, incoming secretary of state Marco Rubio is no friend of Cuba’s government.

Cuba is just the latest of Biden’s performative gestures.

‘Living in the old world’ is a subtitle in Edelman strategy director Chris McCrudden’s write-up of trends in 2025.

McCrudden notes that we are living in a period in which for the first time in history “there were more people alive who were over the age of 55 than under five.”

America’s youth-obsessed culture is in for changes as “smart businesses are catching up with the idea that an older world doesn’t have to slip into decline,” wrote McCrudden.

That’s why Apple is reclassifying its AirPods as hearing aids.

It also ran a tear-jerker holiday ad featuring a dad popping his AirPods into his ears to hear his daughter play the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classic “Our House” while sitting by the Christmas tree.

The spot reinforces the fact that hearing aids are not just for doddering old people.