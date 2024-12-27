MAD Global Strategy acquires consulting firm ConVista Public Affairs. ConVista founder Connie Luck, who has served as director of government affairs for JobsOhio, Ohio’s not-for-profit economic development organization, and press secretary to former Ohio Governor John Kasich, will join MAD Global as a managing director based in the Ohio office. Luck will lead strategic communication efforts for the firm, as well as support clients’ government affairs and lobbying needs. "This is an exciting time at MAD Global Strategy, as we continue to grow and expand our footprint throughout the Midwest and Northeast,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime. In addition to its Ohio office, MAD Global has operations in New Jersey and New York,

The Bloc, a women-owned agency focused on the healthcare sector, opens a new regional office in Singapore as part of its strategic expansion into the AMEA region. The agency already operates an office in Manila. The Singapore office will feature such services as scientific platform development, medical expert management, scientific meetings, patient engagement, and medical education. The Bloc has also made recent acquisitions of agencies in Italy and Switzerland. "Our expansion into the AMEA region is not just about increasing our footprint; it's about amplifying our impact in medical communications," said The Bloc president and global CEO Jennifer Matthews.

Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer has written a children’s book on PR titled “Game Face.” The middle-grade graphic novel, the first-ever children’s book on PR, focuses on a young girl named Sloan who learns about the public relations world when her favorite video game glitches. Discovering she’s the perfect person to provide a gamer’s point-of-view, Sloan adopts the role of “PR Detective” and sets about resolving the PR fallout while learning about the fundamentals of the industry in the process. Sparrer told O’Dwyer’s that he was inspired to pen the 70-page book when his niece asked him what he does for a living. He said the book aims to demystify the public relations profession among younger audiences and is ideal for the 400,000 PR pros who want to explain to their children what they do for a living. Game Face will publish on Amazon on April 2 to commemorate National PR month. The book’s publication also coincides with Bospar’s 10th anniversary. To find out more about the book and to receive updates about Game Face’s upcoming release and tour dates, go here: https://bospar.com/game-face.