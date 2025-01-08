The Minnesota Department of Human Services wants proposals for a comprehensive statewide public communications campaign focused on preventing problem gambling.
Minnesota Slates Anti-Gambling PR Push
Wed., Jan. 15, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
