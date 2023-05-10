Richard Torrenzano

Momentum against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the U.S. is intensifying, as business leaders, policymakers and investors increasingly reject what they view as an expensive and misguided agenda.

They are advocating for a return to transparent, merit-based frameworks that prioritize innovation, profitability and tangible societal impact.

This shift represents a bold pivot toward operational excellence and accountability, aiming to rebuild trust while delivering meaningful economic outcomes.

Dan Thomas, communications manager of the United Nations’ Global Compact (UNGC), spoke at the recent Ragan Future of Communications Conference, emphasizing championing ESG initiatives.

The UN Global Compact continues to advocate for ESG, urging companies to align their strategies with its principles.

However, the UN’s position conflicts with the significant and growing divide between ESG’s aspirational ideals and practical realities of business and politics, where it is increasingly seen as impractical, costly liability for businesses navigating complex market conditions.

Just last week, renowned financial journalist Charles Gasparino, broke the story for the New York Post and Fox News, revealing BlackRock has withdrawn from the progressive "Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative," a coalition of institutional investors saving the world from climate Armageddon. The move comes as BlackRock faces increasing pressure to distance itself from ”woke” organizations.

Ambiguity in ESG metrics further complicates accountability, leaving businesses struggling to quantify success or justify spending. By prioritizing broad societal goals over shareholder returns, ESG risks eroding the competitive edge and operational efficiency that drive market success.

It is important to remember that management in public companies are entrusted with protecting and growing “Other People’s Money” and ESG objectives conflict with this fiduciary duty.

Interestedly, on December 5, 2024, a federal judge in Texas rejected Boeing’s plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over the fatal 737 MAX crashes. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor criticized the agreement, highlighting concerns that it restricted judicial discretion by mandating diversity considerations in the selection of an independent monitor for Boeing’s legal compliance.

Greenhushing: Retreating from ESG Hype

In his remarks, Thomas points to the trend of "greenhushing," where companies downplay ESG initiatives to avoid backlash. This assessment misses the core issue: backlash develops from growing recognition that ESG is fundamentally ineffective.

ESG Backlash Ensures UN Ideals Collide with Results

More than a dozen U.S. states have introduced or enacted legislation restricting ESG considerations in investment decisions, particularly for pension funds. These states note ESG prioritizes ideology over financial returns which undermines legal fiduciary duty and economic freedom.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, acknowledged the fallout in July 2023, calling ESG a “political football.” BlackRock significantly lowered its support for ESG-related proposals, approving only 4% in 2024, down from 7% 2023. After losing $2 billion in investments from Florida due to ESG concerns, the company is now focusing on sustainability efforts that make better financial sense.

“Wall Street’s ESG Craze Is Fading” … Corporate America’s Pragmatic Pivot

As early as November 2023, Shane Shifflett's article in The Wall Street Journal spotlighted early signs of companies retreating from their ESG commitments.

Pointing to poor financial returns, increased regulatory pressure and rising political backlash, businesses are shutting down sustainable funds, cutting back diversity initiatives and scaling down overly ambitious ESG targets.

Boeing, dismantled its DEI department as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency. This move reflects an emphasis on aligning corporate actions with stakeholder priorities.

John Deere, dropped diversity initiatives, pledges to no longer join 'social or cultural awareness parades’ citing external pressures and a shift toward operational priorities. The agricultural equipment manufacturer is prioritizing inclusive workforce development without the formal structure of DEI initiatives.

Ford, rolled back DEI programs amid growing external scrutiny, focusing instead on broader workforce inclusion strategies. The automaker’s decision highlights a move away from politically charged initiatives.

Glencore, retained its coal business following strong shareholder support, opting to sustain its operations during the energy transition. This decision reflects a balanced approach, blending resource efficiency with gradual adoption of renewables.

Harley-Davidson, dropped ESG to concentrate on practical outcomes and stakeholder satisfaction. The iconic motorcycle brand is leaning into operational excellence over expansive environmental commitments.

Meta, dismantled its DEI programs to focus on operational priorities and reduce politically charged initiatives.

Morgan Stanley, scaled back its financing commitments for plastic cleanup initiatives, reallocating resources to other market-driven projects. This move reflects a recalibration of sustainability goals to meet shifting priorities.

Tesla, openly criticized ESG frameworks for their lack of transparency and fairness. The company is advocating for clearer, more consistent evaluation standards while refining its internal sustainability efforts.

Tractor Supply, eliminated its DEI roles and withdrew from carbon emission goals, aligning policies with its rural customer base and stakeholder expectations. This pivot reflects a strategic shift toward workforce development and practical outcomes.

Walmart, ended racial equity training to prioritize practical workforce development. This shift underscores a focus on measurable outcomes and addressing legal risks tied to DEI initiatives.

..and the list goes on.

ESG’s House of Cards Collapsing as Leaders Call its Bluff

Instead of amplifying ESG rhetoric as Thomas suggests, U.S. businesses are shifting from the rhetoric to an era of accountability, emphasizing measurable outcomes and operational excellence.

This is a strategic pivot toward meaningful, value-driven practices that prioritize real impact over image.

While communications professionals play a key role in shaping corporate narratives, the responsibility to define success rests squarely with boards and CEOs.

The future of American business lies in innovation, transparency and efficiency … delivering tangible results that build trust and strengthen the economy.

This vision transcends slogans, inspiring confidence in the resilience and adaptability of U.S. companies.

Opinions solely personal. Richard Torrenzano is chief executive of The Torrenzano Group. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange management (policy) and executive (operations) committees. His new book, Command the Conversation: Next Level Communications Techniques will be launched in late January. He is a sought-after expert and leading commentator on artificial intelligence, cyber and digital attacks; financial markets; brands, crisis, media and reputation.