FINN Partners is selected to lead growth marketing strategies and programs for Apex Fintech Solutions, which delivers technological solutions for fintech and advisory firms. Apex is working with FINN Partners to develop a comprehensive communications program aimed at elevating brand awareness and deepening appreciation for Apex's investing and wealth management tools. The collaboration spans events, PR, digital strategies, and other marketing initiatives. Apex chose FINN as a core marketing partner for its expertise in the financial services and technology sectors as well as FINN’s track record of bringing fintech products to market. “FINN knows fintech and FINN knows the challenges our customers face,” said Apex SVP, head of marketing Joe LaCriola.

Wilks Group is chosen to provide marketing strategy, content and public relations for AMKUS® Rescue Systems and Lumos Transforms. For AMKUS® Rescue Systems, which offers rescue solutions for firefighters and first responders, the agency is working on the launch of a line of innovative rescue tools. WG will spearhead a fully integrated marketing strategy designed to increase brand visibility, position AMKUS as an industry leader and drive sales. Lumos Transforms offers evidence-based services and resources that allow individuals and organizations to heal and thrive. Wilks Group is leading an earned media and influencer program to position founder Nkem Ndefo as a thought leader while building awareness of The Resilience Toolkit and other services. In addition, WG (through SVP for client service Sarah Hintze’s board appointment) will contribute marketing counsel and support to Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center.

GS&F a Nashville-based firm, is named agency of record for Guthrie’s, a fast-casual franchise and chicken finger restaurant. The agency will provide a range of fully integrated services including public relations, influencer marketing, advertising, CX, interactive and in-store experience. The Guthrie’s franchise is credited with being the original innovator of the chicken finger concept, which led to the chicken tenderloin industry. “Their strategic approach, creative excellence and willingness to break the rules make them the ideal partner as we navigate this exciting next chapter," said Guthrie’s CEO Joe Kelly Guthrie.