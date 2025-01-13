Caroline Newberry

French/​West/​Vaughan hires Caroline Newberry as AVP, social media & influencer marketing. Newberry comes to the agency from Hulu, where as a senior manager she led the creation of 4,000+ social media posts to promote Hulu Original shows such as “Tell Me Lies” and “Vanderpump Villa,” as well as executing event social coverage and partnerships with influencers and talent. She was previously director of social at LA-based Unfold Agency, which was Hulu’s agency of record. In her new post, she lead key agency accounts in verticals including Western lifestyle, spirits, fashion & lifestyle and sports & entertainment. “Caroline brings deep expertise in crafting social media strategies that drive engagement and leading influencer partnerships for top tier brands,” said FWV VP of social media, influencer and experiential marketing Megan Calderone.

(L-R) Grace Torrance, Deanna Meservey

Matter Communications promotes Grace Torrance to SVP. Torrance, who has been with the firm since 2015, was most recently a VP. In her new role, she will oversee strategic initiatives and mentor senior leaders to drive continued brand awareness and ROI for Matter and its clients. The agency has also promoted Deanna Meservey to VP and hired Molly Sullivan as VP. Meservey was previously an account director at Matter, and before that she worked at LaVoie HealthScience and Racepoint Global. As VP, Deanna will continue to lead Matter’s expanding healthcare portfolio. Sullivan, who was most recently VP, public relations and social media at Indianapolis-based CVR, worked at Matter for six years earlier in her career. She will focus on enhancing the agency’s consumer PR strategies and expanding its footprint in the market. “These talented leaders will play a pivotal role in guiding us forward, driving innovation, and fostering collaboration,” said Matter president Mandy Mladenoff.

(L-R) Amanda Reinbold, Rachel Wood

McNeely Brockman Public Relations, a Nashville firm that was spun off from MP&F Strategic Communications in 2018, adds Amanda Reinbold as a senior advisor and Rachel Wood as its first creative director. Reinbold was previously an account supervisor at MP&F as well as a freelance writer and editor. She will provide strategic counsel, writing, media and client relations support to MBPR clients. Wood most recently worked as creative director at Southall in Franklin, TN. At McNeely Brockman she will specialize in creative marketing, illustration and brand development. “Each brings a different skill set to our growing agency and elevates the work we do for clients in Nashville and across the Southeast,” said MBPR partner Kelly Brockman.

Cynthia Gumbert

Litera, which provides legal technology solutions, appoints Cynthia Gumbert as CMO. Gumbert was most recently CMO at software developer SmartBear. She previously held marketing leadership roles at CA Technologies (now Broadcom) and Dell. In her new role, Gumbert will lead a diverse global marketing team, driving the company’s growth and innovation while uniting their ecosystem of products under a single brand. “She not only understands the nuances of the technology landscape but also knows how to drive innovation and growth,” said Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha.