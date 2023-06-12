Ronn Torossian

With Donald Trump taking office next week, his communications strategy will likely reflect the same bold, direct and innovative approach that earned him both praise and criticism during his first term. Trump has always had a unique ability to communicate directly with the American people, and with the rapid advancements in technology, his second term will see a continuation of his unfiltered, no-holds-barred communication style—adapted to the changing landscape of media and technology.

Here's what we can expect from Trump’s communications strategy in a future administration:

I. Reinforcing Direct Communication with the American People

From the moment Donald Trump entered the political scene, he became a master of communicating directly with voters—no middlemen, no filters. Whether through Twitter or rally speeches, Trump has always gone straight to the people, bypassing the traditional media, and this will only become more pronounced in his second term.

1) Embracing New Social Media Platforms: In his first term, Trump revolutionized political communication by using Twitter to share his thoughts and fight back against the media. In a second term, however, Twitter may not be his main vehicle for communication. Instead, Trump is likely to double down on alternative social media platforms such as Truth Social, which allows him to connect with his supporters without interference from the traditional, old-school formerly known as "mainstream media."

These platforms allow Trump to speak freely, sharing updates, rallying his base, and addressing the nation directly. And with newer platforms becoming more sophisticated, Trump’s ability to directly engage with his audience will only grow stronger. The Trump administration will also leverage social media analytics to ensure messages resonate with the right groups, allowing for targeted, effective outreach to key demographics.

2) Cutting Through the Noise: Trump’s communication strategy has always been about dominating the news cycle, and a second term will see him continue to use social media and online platforms to bypass traditional news outlets. Whether it's through livestreams, video posts, or direct updates, Trump will stay in constant contact with the American people, making sure that his messages get through loud and clear, without the filtering or spin of biased reporters.

Trump’s communication will continue to be impactful, relying on fast-paced, direct messaging that reaches millions instantly. Traditional press conferences could be replaced with more direct communication to his base via livestreams and digital media, making it easier to rally support and share key policy ideas.

II. Leading the Way with Cutting-Edge Technology

In the fast-paced, tech-driven world of 2025, Trump’s communications will adapt to new innovations in ways that maintain his dominance while staying ahead of the curve. His campaign team will harness the power of technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to help communicate more effectively with voters.

1) AI-Powered Messaging: Trump will undoubtedly use AI tools to supercharge his communication strategy. With the help of AI, messages can be crafted and tailored for individual voters based on their preferences, location, and issues that matter most to them. This hyper-targeted approach will allow Trump to speak directly to people in ways that traditional media can’t, ensuring that his message reaches exactly who it needs to.

This AI-driven approach could also allow for quicker responses to any challenges or negative narratives in the media, letting Trump’s team counterattack in real-time. Whether it’s pushing out positive messages or debunking fake news, AI will ensure that the Trump administration’s voice is heard above the noise.

2) Harnessing Deepfake and AI Technology: As AI technology advances, Trump’s communication team could tap into tools like deepfakes and AI-generated content to create compelling media that supports the president’s message. For example, AI could create realistic videos that highlight the successes of Trump’s policies, or debunk misleading stories spread by his opponents. The ability to create persuasive, high-quality content will be a powerful tool for influencing public opinion, making it harder for the opposition to spin their own narrative.

Importantly, these tools will allow Trump to make sure his message is clear and compelling, even if the mainstream media tries to distort or twist the facts. Deepfake technology, for example, could be used strategically to combat disinformation campaigns and present Trump in a favorable light, ensuring his supporters always have the right information.

III. The Trump Media Ecosystem: Strengthening Relationships with Supportive Media

Throughout his first term, Trump made it clear that he has no interest in being held hostage by the biased media. Instead, he cultivated strong relationships with media outlets that aligned with his agenda, such as Fox News, Newsmax and Sinclair Broadcasting. In his second term, this strategy will continue to grow and adapt, with new and emerging platforms playing an even larger role.

1) Shaping the Narrative with Friendly Media Outlets: Under a second Trump administration, we can expect even more collaboration with media outlets that support the president’s agenda. Fox News and other right-leaning outlets will continue to be key partners in sharing Trump’s message with the American people. These outlets, often sympathetic to his views, will serve as important channels for spreading the administration's policies and successes, counteracting negative press from more liberal outlets.

This strategic partnership will ensure that Trump’s supporters receive accurate, positive news about his administration. Additionally, with the rise of new conservative media platforms, Trump’s team will be able to expand their reach even further, building a media ecosystem that reinforces the president’s message while providing an alternative to biased, mainstream outlets.

2) Using the Media to Hold the Line: Trump’s strategy of fighting back against the media will likely remain a key element of his second term. His administration will continue to challenge the mainstream media’s narratives, often labeling them as "fake news" when they attempt to push misleading or negative stories. In this new media landscape, Trump’s bold, unapologetic stance will continue to resonate with millions of voters who feel that the media is not being honest or fair.

Expect to see more confrontations with the press, but also more focused efforts to shift the conversation to Trump’s accomplishments. As the media landscape becomes more fragmented, Trump will have greater control over the narrative, making it easier for him to push back against those who misrepresent his policies.

IV. Expanding Virtual Engagement and Rallies

While Trump’s in-person rallies have been a hallmark of his political brand, his second term will likely see these events evolve to take advantage of digital tools and technologies. The future of Trump rallies will be virtual, immersive, and more widespread, allowing him to connect with his base like never before.

1) Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Rallies: Trump’s virtual rallies will become more immersive and interactive with the use of technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These tools could bring supporters from all over the country into the “room” with Trump, allowing them to experience his speeches and policy announcements in new and exciting ways. Through VR, Trump can engage with his base on a level that feels just as real as an in-person rally, without the logistical hurdles of traveling to multiple locations.

With VR, Trump could host town halls, fireside chats, or even virtual rallies where supporters could interact with him directly, asking questions and participating in the discussion. These digital experiences will bring the sense of community and excitement that his in-person rallies provide, but without the need for physical travel or large gatherings.

2) Expanding Digital Grassroots Movements: Trump’s ability to mobilize supporters through digital platforms will continue to grow. In a second term, his campaign will be able to tap into new grassroots organizing tools that allow supporters to volunteer, donate, and spread the word about his policies from the comfort of their homes. This type of engagement will make Trump’s base feel more connected to the campaign, creating a deeper sense of loyalty and commitment.

Campaign volunteers can organize digitally, set up virtual phone banks, and engage in online advocacy, all with the help of AI-driven platforms. These digital tools will allow Trump’s campaign to reach new voters, especially younger ones, and empower them to play an active role in the political process.

V. The New Era of Political Discourse: Control Over the Narrative

One of Trump’s strengths is his ability to control the narrative, and in a second term, he will continue to do so with even more advanced tools at his disposal. With social media, AI, and virtual technologies, Trump will have the power to shape public opinion like never before.

1) Countering the Opposition with Precision: As the media landscape becomes increasingly polarized, Trump will continue to push back against opposition narratives. But with the power of AI and deepfake technology, Trump’s communications team will be able to deliver his message in a more personalized and precise way, ensuring that supporters hear the right stories at the right time.

2) Maintaining Focus on Key Issues: Trump’s communication strategy will remain focused on the issues that matter most to his base—jobs, the economy, security, and American greatness. By controlling the narrative through digital media and AI-driven platforms, Trump can make sure that his supporters always have the information they need to stay engaged and motivated.

A Bold and Innovative Future for Trump’s Communications

In Trump’s second term, we can expect his communications to evolve while staying true to the principles that made his first term so successful. By embracing new technologies, partnering with sympathetic media outlets, and using digital tools to connect with voters in new and exciting ways, Trump will continue to dominate the political conversation and push forward his agenda. His administration will stay unfiltered, bold, and ready to take on the media—ensuring that his message is heard loud and clear, no matter the challenges ahead. With AI, social media, and virtual engagement tools at his disposal, Trump’s second term will mark the next phase in the evolution of political communication in America.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR and is an entrepreneur and author.