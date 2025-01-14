(L-R) Ryan Brown, Jessica Sinn, Justin Zambuto

160over90 names EVPs Jessica Sinn, Justin Zambuto and Ryan Brown to jointly lead the Endeavor-owned cultural marketing agency. President Ed Horne will become chief operating officer at experience, hospitality and travel company On Location, while continuing to provide strategic support to 160over90. Sinn, who joined the agency in 2022 from Publicis-owned Team One, will be responsible for fostering greater collaboration among business development and the agency’s verticals. Zambuto will oversee 160over90’s global accounts, including experiential, partnerships, PR, social and creator verticals, in addition to assuming leadership over internal operations across the agency. Brown, who has been promoted from global head of branding to EVP, will have responsibility for the agency’s branding, creative, video, strategy and media services verticals.

Emily Luscombe

ERM, a specialist sustainability consultancy, brings on Emily Luscombe as partner, tasked with building a new strategic communications and marketing agency across the EMEA region. Luscombe was previously chief client officer at strategic corporate and financial communications Instinctif Partners. She has also served as deputy managing director at both Golin and Bell Pottinger. Based in London, Luscombe will work with ERM clients to help them communicate their sustainability strategies, engaging with customers, investors, employees and regulators to influence behavior, mitigate risk and advance the ESG agenda. “Emily brings the right knowledge and experience to really shift the dial on sustainability communications, delivering solutions that are backed by climate science and ERM’s deep technical expertise,” said ERM chief executive officer for EMEA Mathias Lelievre.

Dan Wiley

BizCom Associates, a Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications firm, promotes Dan Wiley to creative director. Wiley was previously director of video production at Brand Journalists, franchise marketing firm that is now part of BizCom. In his new post, Wiley will oversee BizCom’s creative strategy, and play a key role in mentoring creative talent within the organization. “His dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire both our team and our clients make him the perfect choice to lead our creative efforts as we continue to grow and innovate,” said BizCom co-founder and CEO Scott White.

Stephany

Verstraete

Xometry, an AI-driven marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, appoints Stephany Verstraete as CMO. Verstraete was previously chief marketing and engagement officer at virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health. She has also held executive marketing positions at companies including Match.com, Expedia Group, and PepsiCo. Her experience spans B2B, digital marketplaces and direct-to-consumer businesses At Xometry, she oversees marketing, communications, and customer experience functions.