TURNER is reappointed as PR agency of record for Travel Wisconsin, the official destination marketing organization for the state. The new contract is for four years with options to extend. TURNER’s work for Travel Wisconsin has including spearheading proactive media relations as well as developing social media content creator programs and immersive media FAM trips, showcasing the best of what Wisconsin has to offer to audiences nationwide. Its strategic efforts have secured 1,115 stories across top-tier outlets and generated over 18 billion impressions over the course of the working relationship.

Raptor PR, a specialist B2B tech PR agency for games industry and tech brands, is named agency of record for Clear Angle Studios, a 3D capture and processing company for the film and TV industries. The agency will lead Clear Angle Studios’ global communications strategy, helping the brand position itself as the market leader in high-end 3D capture and processing in film, gaming and other related industry sectors. It will focus on further establishing Clear Angle Studios’ visibility, expanding its reach into new verticals, and supporting its growth trajectory. Founded in 2013 and headquartered at Pinewood Studios UK, Clear Angle Studios works with such companies as Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Universal and Paramount. “We’re excited to collaborate with a team that not only shares our technical expertise but excels at simplifying complex topics and communicating our passion for innovation to the broader media landscape,” said CEO & co-founder of Clear Angle Studios Dominic Ridley.

HKA Marketing Communications forms a strategic partnership with The American Physical Society to serve as official PR agency for the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. In June 2024, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2025 (the 100th anniversary of the initial development of quantum mechanics) as IYQ to broaden awareness of quantum achievements and quantum’s potential to revolutionize numerous industries and improve people’s lives around the world. HKA will conduct efforts throughout the year to encourage participation in IYQ within the quantum industry and communicate quantum-related stories to a wider global audience. “Effective storytelling will be essential to engaging the global community, and HKA's experience in science-focused PR will play a key role in amplifying the impact of IYQ,” said 2025 APS president John Doyle.

Verde Brand Communications, a Boulder, CO firm, is named agency of record for VALLON, a family-owned eyewear brand. The partnership is intended to help Amsterdam-based VALLON expand its brand presence in North America and further connect with the growing global community of outdoor sports enthusiasts. The brand, which targets athletes and adventurers, also stands out for its commitment to sustainability—each pair of sunglasses sold supports the clean-up of 1kg of plastic waste. . “Verde’s proven track record in helping brands thrive aligns perfectly with our vision as we expand our presence in North America and beyond,” said VALLON co-founder Marcus Franch.