Booz Allen Hamilton is the latest firm to hire Trump-connected Ballard Partners for Washington representation.

The Florida-based firm will focus on federal procurement and cybersecurity matters.

Uncle Sam accounts for 98 percent of BAH’s $10.6B fiscal 2024 revenues.

Defense clients including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, NASA, Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Joint Combatant Commands generated 47 percent of BAH’s revenues.

Civil agencies such as the Dept. of Veterans Affairs (BAH’s No. 1 client), and the Depts. of Justice, Commerce, Transportation, Treasury, Health & Human Services, and Homeland Security kicked in 34.3 percent of revenues at the management consultant and technology services firm..

Eighteen intelligence agencies accounted for 16.6 percent of the McLean, VA-headquartered company’s sales.

Brian Ballard heads the three-person lobbying team that includes senior partner Syl Lukis and Dan McFaul, who vetted appointees for jobs at the DOD, DVA, armed services and intelligence community for the first Trump transition team.