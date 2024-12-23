Alex Miehls

FTI Consulting’s Alex Miehls has joined Teneo as managing director in its strategy and communications unit.

He will support the transactions and strategic situations group, focused on M&A activities, shareholder activism, restructurings and IPOs.

Miehls was a senior director at FTI in a more than three-year stint, counseling clients on growth and strategy issues.

Earlier, he worked at Fox News Channel’s "The Story with Martha MacCallum” program. He helped cover two election cycles and eight presidential town halls.

Miehls has Capitol Hill experience gained from working as deputy press secretary at the House Oversight Committee, and the political office of former speaker John Boehner.

Stephen Cohen, senior managing director at Teneo, said Miehls has “extensive and relevant experience that will serve our clients well as they navigate the critical issues they face."