Stagwell is acquiring ADK GLOBAL, a network of overseas marketing communications units, managed by Japan-based ADK Holdings. The network has offices in 10 markets around the world, including mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Australia and the US. It provides integrated marketing solutions based on an understanding of local markets, media and consumers. By bringing ADK GLOBAL into Stagwell, the network's regional staff count in APAC rises to over 2,000 team members. "By leveraging the strengths of Stagwell, which operates on a global scale, we will further elevate the quality of our expertise in integrated marketing solutions and contribute to the growth of our clients' businesses," said ADK GLOBAL chief executive officer Yasuyuki Katagi.

Hart, a brand transformation agency based in Toledo, OH, acquires Rebuild, a Detroit-based firm that offers services including digital marketing, brand development and website development. It focuses on clients in the healthcare, travel and tourism, food and beverage, and economic development sectors. Rebuild’s Detroit offices will become the fourth physical location of Hart (the firm also has offices in Columbus and Washington, DC). Its digital expertise will deepen Hart’s ability to deliver omnichannel experiences. “Whether it’s the strong base that Rebuild has developed, the talent pool in the area, or the ability to address an underserved community of brands looking to get to a better place, Hart sees the tremendous opportunity in Detroit,” said Hart president Marc Paulenich.

1905 New Media, a St. Louis-based integrated marketing communications firm, finalizes the acquisition of Mauge, a Chicago creative agency that offers branding, strategic marketing and design services. The acquisition allows 1905 New Media to expand its services to the Chicago area as well as increasing its creative capabilities and adding experienced designers to the team. “By integrating Mauge's innovative approaches and talented team, we are poised to offer our services in a new market, upholding our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said 1905 New Media president John Meilink.