Dustin Siggins

Political professionals know the Executive Branch needs effective leaders to function at the Cabinet level and in other senior roles. We get excited by—and know the importance of—watching hearings, engaging Senators to support or oppose nominees and joining forces with allies to ensure only the right people get into these important positions.

But the public doesn’t generally see it that way. Casual observers can sway their representatives, but they also have apolitical day jobs. They make decisions based on portions of hearings and statements that are propagated by their preferred media outlets and influencers.

That’s why hearings to confirm political appointees no longer sink or swim on the strength of the nominees but instead on the strength of the messaging campaign to show Senators why their constituents will support—or oppose—the nominee. The advocates who keep the public engaged through consistent narratives and regular communication will be the ones best positioned to win the day and impact millions of lives.

The process starts when nominees are vetted. Nominee-related staffers act as a temporary chief of staff, liaison and PR pro to the nominating President-elect or sitting President. They aren’t just there to ensure potential agency leaders can navigate public attention and Congressional scrutiny; their roles may be most important when nominees decide to pull their names from Senate consideration.

Every President since George H.W. Bush has had at least one major Cabinet nominee drop out, usually because the nominee can’t survive Senate scrutiny without damaging the President’s party. That’s why former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Attorney General when allegations of scandalous past behavior resurfaced. And it’s also why Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth is still in the running, because the Trump team clearly believes its vetting process and behind-the-scenes work will get him the Senate votes.

“The foundation of a good public affairs campaign begins long before any messages or information makes it to the public,” said Evan Harris, Account Director at BPD and a former Communications Director in the California State Legislature. “Key stakeholders are identified, messages tested and tactics prepared so that everything works seamlessly together to achieve the outcome—in the case of Senate hearings, turning nominees into key agency leaders.”

Once the strongest candidates are on the Senate floor, media training and political alliances will shape how the hearings are covered and how nominees will direct federal agencies to serve the public. First impressions will have been made through pre-hearing media coverage and influencer reactions, but opening statements and hearing questions will likely be the first the public hears about how nominees will govern: strategically, philosophically and ethically.

A well-prepared public relations campaign can help the right moments go viral, driving support or opposition in key states. For example, Timothy Geithner’s nomination as President Barack Obama’s first Secretary of the Treasury got into trouble when he was accused of blaming TurboTax for his past tax issues during his hearings.

But several things helped Geithner overcome twice not paying his taxes. First, he openly acknowledged owing back taxes and paid them with interest. Second, employees of the International Monetary Fund, where Geithner had been employed when the tax issues arose, were widely acknowledged to have complex tax situations. Ultimately, Geithner was confirmed because Senators of both parties felt that his experience with the IMF and the Federal Reserve made him a good fit for a nation in a deep recession, notwithstanding what his PR team made sure was seen as a couple of hiccups.

Geithner was fortunate to get (limited) bipartisan backing. Today, things are much more partisan, thanks to our hyper-polarized political environment and a media zeitgeist that rewards soundbites and virality over thoughtful scrutiny. Additionally, many of Trump’s most high-profile nominees lack the traditional resumés held by most modern Cabinet secretaries, including many of Trump’s first-term picks.

Therefore, any prospective nominee must have White House press conferences, Senators on cable shows and podcasts and consumer advocates and influencers helping videos go viral on social media. (His enemies will need these as well, if they want to keep him or her out.) Without a surround-sound communications strategy designed for the most critical Senators, a nomination could fall flat over matters much less important than $34,000 in unpaid taxes.

The third and final step of turning nominees into Cabinet Secretaries is to get the votes. This is where the rubber hits the road, combining personal and private Senate meetings with public pressure. The viral moments from a hearing or media interview aren’t enough; there must be a drumbeat of media placements, social media videos, influencer endorsements (or opposition), newly convinced Senators making public statements and more to compel the critical mass of Senators to go the way you want.

America’s modern political culture means that once the hearings are scheduled, it’s too late for thoughtful brainstorm sessions and deliberate message-building. That’s why the best lobbying and public affairs campaigns start long before issues—and nominees—enter the public eye.

Dustin Siggins is a former Capitol Hill journalist and Founder of the public affairs and PR firm Proven Media Solutions.