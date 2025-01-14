Justin Farmer

MMGY Global, which works with clients in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, promotes Justin Farmer to chief growth officer, a newly created role at the firm. Farmer has been with MMGY since 2010, most recently serving as EVP, growth. In his new position, he will oversee a team of 15 professionals across the Americas and EMEA divisions, focusing on strategic business development, innovative partnerships, high-profile events, thought leadership and agency positioning. “His passion for fostering client success and his collaborative leadership style bring incredible energy to our team,” said MMGY Global CEO Kate Briscoe.

Alexandra Ladas

Golin names Alexandra Ladas VP, global AI integration, a new role in which she is tasked with overseeing AI integration across key agency client relationships. Ladas was previously VP, director of client experience at the firm. She will partner with senior leaders in the agency, including chief client officer Ginger Porter, to understand key client challenges and opportunities that can inform AI priorities. The move is intended to strengthen the agency’s goal of becoming the first fully AI-integrated global public relations agency by 2026. “Alexandra is an experienced client integration and operations leader, and her new dedicated role will accelerate our ability to combine human expertise with AI capabilities to deliver the impact our clients expect, faster,” said Golin chief AI officer Jeff Beringer.

Richard Titus

Manifest brings on Richard Titus as non-executive director for US operations. Titus is the founder and CEO of Kimono, an AI data integrity firm. In addition to founding companies such as Schematic (acquired by WPP) and Prompt.ly, he has worked as CEO of Associate Northcliffe Digital and controller, future media & technology at the BBC. Based in Los Angeles, he will focus on strengthening Manifest’s presence on the west coast and cultivating new opportunities in the region. “Titus’s track record speaks for itself—his strategic leadership and passion for innovation are unparalleled,” said Manifest USA managing partner Jessica Becker.

Amy Spittle

Century Golf Partners, a golf course ownership and management firm hires Amy Spittle as VP of marketing. Spittle was most recently director of membership and communications at Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, CA. Before that, she was senior director of sales and marketing at Kemper Sports Management. “Her strategic vision, innovative approach, and creative skills will be instrumental in helping improve our communication platforms and continue to deliver exceptional experiences across our portfolio of clubs,” said Century Golf Partners COO and partner Doug Howe.