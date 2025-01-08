The Pollack Group is appointed agency of record for the Simon Wiesenthal Center (one of the world’s foremost Jewish human rights organizations), Moriah Media, and the Museum of Tolerance (which includes the Mobile Museums of Tolerance). The agency’s work will focus on message development, proactive media engagement, storytelling and issues management to raise the visibility of critical initiatives, support timely media responses, and position leaders of the organizations as go-to experts on issues of antisemitism, justice, and human dignity. The efforts will focus on strengthening SWC’s role as a global authority while enhancing the visibility and cultural footprint of the Museum of Tolerance within the Southern California museum landscape. TPG will spotlight Moriah Media’s creative contributions in telling stories from the history of Israel and the Jewish people. “This is more than just partnership,” said The Pollack Group president Stefan Pollack. “It’s a rallying call to confront the rising tide of antisemitism, hate, and intolerance.”

Firecracker PR wins Advance Solutions, a global technology solutions provider headquartered in Atlanta. Firecracker is tasked with increasing the awareness specifically for the company’s "NPSM Cloud", a tech stack created uniquely for non-profit organizations, built on ServiceNow, a cloud-based platform that helps organizations automate and manage business processes, and Salesforce.

The Uptown Agency, a Dallas-based brand development, digital marketing and strategic communications agency, adds Traver Connect, a provider of automotive service solutions, to its client roster. The agency will focus on brand development and digital marketing initiatives, working to highlight Traver Connect’s unique value proposition, with goal of spurring growth and increasing market presence in the automotive service sector. “When we sought a partner to help us grow the Traver Connect brand and improve our digital footprint, The Uptown Agency's track record of success and deep expertise made them the clear choice," said Traver Connect founder and CEO John Traver.