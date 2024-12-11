Thekla Eftychiadou

Late in 2024, we reached out to our network of marketing and communications practitioners to explore their use of AI in daily operations and what it means for marketing and communications in 2025. Despite concerns about AI disrupting industries like ours, and potentially replacing jobs like ours, the professionals we engaged with are adopting AI intentionally—not out of fear of missing out (FOMO), but because it genuinely makes sense for their business strategies and operations. Here’s the scoop on what we found out.

Widespread Use, Piecemeal Adoption

AI is now a staple in the work week for most professionals, with 86 percent of practitioners using AI tools weekly and 34 percent daily. FOMO isn’t dictating AI adoption or strategy decisions—leaders are focused on leveraging AI because it’s simply what’s best for the business. What's AI being used for? Content creation is at the forefront, followed by generating creative ideas, managing social media, and refining audience targeting strategies.

However, over half of the leaders (59 percent) acknowledge that their AI usage is confined to specific areas of their marketing and communications strategies, typically driven by productivity-enhancing use cases identified by early adopters. This suggests that while AI has generated considerable interest, many organizations are still in the initial phases of weaving it into their broader strategic frameworks. Leaders highlighted hurdles such as concerns about data privacy and the quality of content produced by AI. These challenges underline the importance of careful planning, robust governance and ongoing refinement to ensure AI tools are both effective and reliable. Additionally, some also pointed out that limited skills or experience with AI often hold their teams back.

Beyond Upskilling: Embracing Lifelong Learning as a New Standard

AI represents yet another transformative technology pushing marketing and communications professionals to stay ahead, remain adaptable and embrace new ways of thinking and working. Nearly all leaders (93.1 percent) stressed the importance of continuous learning—not just for themselves but also for their teams—to stay current with the latest AI developments. Professionals in the field recognize the need to sharpen their technical and analytical skills to fully unlock AI's potential.

Looking Ahead: Smarter Work, Deeper Insights

Considering how AI transforms the integrated marketing and communications function, nearly nine in ten professionals say that AI boosts productivity, enabling them to accomplish more with less effort. It’s no surprise that the catchphrase capturing their outlook is “work smarter, not harder,” followed closely by “do more with more” and “think big, act smart” (57 percent, 36 percent and 32 percent, respectively). What excites them most? The potential for AI to deliver deeper data analysis, sharper insights, more personalized marketing and communications that truly resonate with audiences, and smarter strategies and content that hit the mark.

Contrary to what one might expect, nearly 80 percent of respondents reported no intention to cut corporate headcount or agency spending due to AI-driven efficiencies, and 72 percent confirmed that AI had not influenced their 2025 budget plans. A modest seven percent indicated they are investing in AI to fuel growth.

The Bottom Line

These insights tell a story of cautious yet growing optimism. While most leaders already rely on AI in some capacity—many on a weekly or even daily basis—over half still integrate it only piecemeal, reflecting that the journey toward full-scale adoption is just beginning. Challenges around data privacy, content quality and skills shortages persist, but these same leaders overwhelmingly stress continuous learning and envision AI elevating their work rather than replacing their teams. They’re not cutting budgets or chasing AI for fear of missing out; they’re embracing it because it holds genuine potential to drive smarter strategies, deeper audience insights and more impactful campaigns. In short, AI isn’t a passing fad—it’s a maturing force that, as it becomes more widely understood and integrated, will help shape a more effective, forward-thinking era for marketing and communications.

***

Thekla Eftychiadou is a senior partner at FINN Partners and co-leads the agency’s AI working group.