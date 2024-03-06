Joe Boyd

Calep “Joe” A. Boyd III, a PR pioneer who was co-founder and CEO of healthcare communication agency MCS Healthcare Public Relations, died on December 24 after a brief illness. He was 71.

The longest-existing independent agency of its kind, MCS represents companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, government, health advocacy, clinical trial recruitment and nonprofit sectors. Clients include CSL Behring, EpicentRx, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Mayne Pharma and MJH Life Sciences.

Boyd was born in 1953 in Virginia. His career began in journalism, including stints in crime and court reporting at the Lakeland Ledger (FL). He later became a journalism instructor at the University of Florida, where he also received his undergraduate degree. In 1980, he moved to Greensboro, NC, to serve as assistant director of PR in the agricultural division of Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical company Ciba-Geigy. Boyd was later appointed PR director in the company’s pharmaceutical division in Summit, NJ, before co-founding MCS in 1985.

In 2017, MCS appointed Boyd's eldest son, Eliot Harrison, who previously served as executive VP, to the role of president.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Lauren; his mother, Mary; a brother, Danny; two sons, a daughter, a stepson and three grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St. in Oxford, MD.