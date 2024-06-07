Howard Geltzer

Howard Geltzer, who launched New York-based Geltzer & Co., which he ran with his wife, Sheila, died Jan. 7 from a cancer-related illness. He was 88.

G&C opened in 1974 and handled clients such as Sony consumer products, Motorola PageWriter pager, Black & Decker housewares, Toshiba copiers and Morton automotive airbags.

The firm's three-month assignment to launch Sony's Walkman, a product introduced without advertising support, turned into a 12-year relationship.

G&C, which ranked among New York's Top 50 firms, was acquired by France's Publicis Groupe in 2000.

Geltzer, a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1958, helped establish the Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism, given for moral, ethical or physical courage in the pursuit of a story. He was inducted to the Medill Hall of Achievement in 2014.

Born in Hazleton (PA), Geltzer was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Lincoln Center symphonies and off-Broadway performances. He also was an adjunct instructor of management communication at NYU | Stern.