The fight for LGBTQ+ rights has reached a critical juncture in 2025. While we celebrate progress in many parts of the world, we must not lose sight of the harsh realities faced by millions of individuals living in countries where any form of expression by sexual minorities is criminalized. As everyday Americans, we have more power than we realize to affect change globally. It's time to step up and make that influence count by helping spur media coverage of this stark reality.

Right now, at least 64 countries criminalize LGBTQ+ life, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to death. This figure doesn't include regions within "progressive" nations where societal attitudes remain deeply hostile. In these places, many individuals live in constant fear of violence, persecution, and state-sanctioned discrimination.

My organization, Project Amicus, an advocacy initiative focused on global LGBTQ+ rights, is taking steps to address this issue. Project Amicus highlights the importance of aligning foreign policy and economic relationships with equality by exposing human rights violations and leveraging American influence for change. The power of American media to ignite change is unparalleled. That's why we regularly leverage digital and traditional media as a powerful platform to spread the word about the gravity of the situation faced by billions every single day.

I'm not asking anyone to forget that our community's challenges are far from over here at home. Legal battles, policy challenges, and social stigma still plague communities in the United States.

But, as Americans, we often forget that our political, economic, and cultural influence extends globally. With the world's largest and most well-funded nonprofit sector, Americans have the tools and reach to advocate for global change. However, this influence cuts both ways. Some U.S.-based organizations actively fund and support anti-LGBTQ+ efforts abroad, exacerbating the oppression in already repressive regimes.

The harsh reality in dozens of countries demands accountability. Americans need to demand transparency from nonprofits operating overseas and call out those funneling resources into campaigns of hatred and bigotry.

First, we must demand transparency around how nonprofits use their funds, calling them out when they fund initiatives that persecute LGBTQ+ individuals. Media coverage is always a good way to shine a light on how our nation's resources are being used to persecute people abroad.

Second, we need to boycott destinations and governments where LGBTQ+ rights are non-existent or under attack. History has shown us that withholding tourist dollars can pressure governments to reevaluate their policies.

For instance, Jamaica has a long history of violence and discrimination, making it a dangerous destination for LGBTQ+ individuals, even though virtually all countries in the Americas have decriminalized or are actively moving to repeal outdated laws.

Similarly, Qatar—a country known for its lavish tourism industry, the World Cup, and the Al-Jazeera news network—continues to criminalize homosexuality, with punishments including imprisonment and even death under existing laws. We can sent an unmistakable message by avoiding travel to these countries and boycotting their media, such as Qatar's Al-Jazeera network. Urging others to do the same amplifies our impact.

Furthermore, we can hold these governments accountable by encouraging policy makers here at home to look at economic ties and trade agreements that benefit oppressive regimes hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, and review whether they continue to make sense in today's world.

Supporting grassroots activism in these hostile countries is a critical step in ensuring progress doesn't come to a halt. Partnering with local LGBTQ+ organizations in repressive countries allows us to drive meaningful change in a way that makes political and cultural sense in that given country. Additionally, we must challenge hypocrisy by calling out Western organizations that support anti-LGBTQ+ movements abroad.

Americans have long been champions of liberty and justice. It's time to extend that ethos to our global community. As we look toward the future, let us remember that activism doesn't stop at our borders. It's a global endeavor, and the fight for equality, dignity, and human rights is one worth waging—everywhere.

David Grasso is the Executive Director of Project Amicus, a nonprofit dedicated to raising global awareness about LGBTQ+ safety through media. He holds a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he serves on the Alumni Board and chairs the Pride Alumni Caucus. David is a seasoned journalist and media entrepreneur, having appeared as a political commentator on networks including CBS News, Fox News, and CNN. He is also a founder of the Carr Center's Global LGBTQI+ Human Rights Program at Harvard Kennedy School.