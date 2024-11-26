BGR Government Affairs has agreed to provide strategic counsel and outreach for US government officials to Panama as president Trump vows to take over its canal.

The one-year contract, which went into effect on Jan. 15, carries a fee of $205,714 for the Republican-connected firm founded by Haley Barbour.

He’s a former political advisor to president Reagan, chair of the Republican National Committee, and two-time governor of Mississippi.

Trump said US ships and naval vessels are treated very unfairly at the Panama Canal.

“And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re are taking it back,” said Trump in his inaugural address.

BGR’s team reports to Panamanian foreign minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez.

Maya Seiden and Lester Munson, co-heads of BGR’s international & trade policy group; David Urban, former executive VP-for North American corporate affairs at China’s ByteDance; and Manuel Ortiz, Democratic strategist and founder of Vantage Knight consulting firm, head the effort for Panama.