Taylor Van Kirk

MAD Global Strategy VP Taylor Van Kirk is appointed as press secretary to Vice President JD Vance. Van Kirk has been with MAD Global since 2022, specializing in strategic communications, media relations and government affairs. She was also communications director for Vance’s senate and vice-presidential campaigns. Her previous experience includes serving as a VP at Mercury, majority press secretary for the Ohio House of Representatives and public relations coordinator at Dentons. MAD Global CEO Mike DuHaime cites her “expertise in political messaging and campaign communications.”

Jennifer Birch

Angus Reid Group, a market research and public opinion polling company located in Toronto, brings on Jennifer Birch as EVP and managing director, public affairs. Birch comes to the company from Ipsos North America, where she was most recently SVP, client partners. In her new post, she will lead Angus Reid Group’spublic affairs division, which will work to bridge the gap between public affairs and market research. “Jen’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing insight with integrity,” said agency CEO Angus Reid.

Kettina Cordero

Thesis Gold, a Vancouver-based resource development company, names Kettina Cordero VP of investor relations. Cordero was most recently VP of investor relations at Aris Mining. Before that she served as director, investor relations and communications at Capstone Copper. “Kettina's extensive experience in investor relations and her ability to foster strong relationships within the investment community will be instrumental in communicating our vision and milestones to stakeholders,” said Thesis Gold president and CEO Dr. Ewan Webster.