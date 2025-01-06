Camarco, which is APCO’s London-based financial communications arm, is handling Bain Capital’s $300M deal to sell three Spanish apartment buildings to Greystar.

Each building has studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments with a range of resident amenities including co-working areas, restaurants, gym, pools, padel courts and large social areas enhancing the overall living experience.

They are located in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao. Those cities “are experiencing robust economic growth supported by thriving industry and a steadily increasing population, said Rafael Fernandez-Villaverde, managing director of Greystar’s Spanish unit.

That has “led to significant demand for high-quality rental solutions that offer short-, mid-, and longer-term options catering to the diverse needs of professionals, families, and international students,” he added.

Greystar’s “Be Casa” platform, which launched in 2022, has more than 4,800 fully furnished apartments in Spain. Based in Charleston, Greystar operates more than $315B in real estate assets in 250 markets.

Camarco’s Hazel Stevenson and Ed Gascoigne-Pees handle Bain Capital.