FGS Global landed an assignment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to test its sports and entertainment messaging.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has declared sports investments to be a major part of his Vision 2030 plan to transform the Kingdom's society.

The KKR-owned firm received $187K for developing a “comprehensive report on PIF’s strategic messaging architecture including core positioning and key messaging tailored by key audiences,” according to its agreement with PIF.

Partner Paul Hicks worked on that effort. He was the executive VP for communications and public affairs for the National Football League, who reported directly to commissioner Paul Goodell.

PIF, which has made major moves in golf, soccer, and tennis, chalked up a banner 2024.

Saudi Arabia retained Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadel as ambassador to the Saudi Tennis Federation.

It signed an agreement with the Women’s Tennis Assn. to host its 2024-2026 tournaments. American Coco Gauff said she hoped her 2024 win in Riyadh would inspire young Saudi girls to believe their dreams are possible. That sentiment fits nicely with the crown prince’s goal to improve the standing of women in Saudi society.

The crowning achievement: FIFA awarded Saudi Arabia the right to host the 2034 World Cup.