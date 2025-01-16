Danny Phan

APCO brings on Danny Phan, who was previously global chief strategy officer and managing director of the Asia Pacific region at Web3, blockchain and fintech consultancy Wachsman, as global senior director. Phan has also held senior posts at Teneo, Burson-Marsteller and Ogilvy PR. He has advised brands such as Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Unilever, Sumitomo and Shell, as well as leading financial institutions, on reputational issues including sustainability and social impact, energy transitions, digital transformation, change management and risk and crisis management. “We are confident that Danny's strategic insight and expertise will enhance our client service offerings, and his leadership will inspire our team to drive our mission forward,” said APCO CEO Brad Staples. APCO has also hired Chin Ann Ho, who previously oversaw Wachsman’s operations in Singapore, as a senior director.

Patience Fairbrother

Development Counsellors International promotes Patience Fairbrother to SVP, talent attraction. Fairbrother was previously VP for the agency’s talent attraction vertical. For the past three years, she has been co-chair of DCI’s DEI committee. In her new role, Fairbrother will continue to lead, grow and scale the talent attraction marketing practice, positioning DCI as a leader in the area. “Patience's strategic approach to counseling clients, overseeing innovative campaigns, and working as an extended member of our client communities to help them attract the talent they need has well positioned her for this role,” said DCI partner Julie Curtin.

Samah Shaiq

Signal Group, a DC-based public affairs firm, hires Samah Shaiq as senior manager. Shaiq comes to the agency from the U.S. Department of Energy, where she was part of its Office of Public Affairs. At Signal, Shaiq will be part of the agency’s outdoor practice group, which is led by CEO Blake Androff and EVP Jess McCarron and focuses on renewable energy, recreation, conservation, ocean protection and climate policy. “Samah’s deep experience in government and energy policy will be a welcome addition to clients in our Signal Outdoors practice group and beyond,” said McCarron.

Georgina Beven

Electra, a clean iron company, appoints Georgina Beven as a media relations manager. Beven worked as press secretary and deputy communications director on US Senator Michael Bennet’s campaign in 2022, and has worked at communications firms Riff City Strategies and Greenbrier. She will be tasked with helping Electra raise its profile as a solution for decarbonizing iron production as the company looks to accelerate the commercialization of its technology. She reports to Kellyn Blossom, Electra’s head of policy and communications.