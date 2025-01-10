Citizen Relations signs on with Nespresso Canada as public relations agency of record. The agency is tasked with handling the coffee company’s consumer PR, social media work, events and influencer activities. It will focus on amplifying Nespresso's premium positioning and brand ethos through activations and campaigns. “Their strategic expertise and deep understanding of the Canadian market will help us connect with more coffee lovers across the country while sharing our commitment to exceptional coffee experiences,” said Nespresso Canada VP of marketing Frédéric Pasquier.

The Chain Collective PR, which specializes in luxury real estate, travel and hospitality clients, is named agency of record for real estate development firm JG Development, which serves the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. The Chain Collective will lead a strategic public relations campaign to increase the firm’s visibility and position it as a leader in luxury residential development across the US. Its efforts will highlight the expertise of JG founder and CEO Jake Greenhouse and position him as a thought leader in luxury real estate. “Working with The Chain Collective will allow us to share our unique story, showcase our exceptional work, and build deeper connections with clients and industry partners,” said Greenhouse.

Moontide Agency is named agency of record for Senté, a medical-grade skincare company headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Moontide’s scope of work for the client will include tech-driven marketing strategies, digital solutions, and customer engagement programs, with the goal of enhancing Senté's visibility and accelerating its growth. Its effors will work to reach new consumers while strengthening the brand’s presence with medical providers. "Moontide's expertise in the aesthetics category and proven ability to craft impactful, data-driven campaigns make them the perfect partner to help us connect with our audience and achieve our ambitious growth goals," said Senté president and COO Zubin Meshginpoosh.