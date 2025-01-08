Havas acquires CA Sports, a Spanish marketing company specializing in sponsorship strategies and business development through sport. CA Sports will be part of Havas Play, Havas’ sports and entertainment agency. It will operate under the name “CA Sports Part of Havas Play,” and continue to be led by founder and CEO Cinto Ajram, who still holds a minority stake in the company. Founded in 2017, CA Sports’ capabilities include managing strategic sports sponsorship agreements and brand consulting, as well as the activation and production of events and campaigns. It has working relationships with sports organizations such as FC Barcelona, Betis, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, The America’s Cup, Euroleague and Spain’s major marathons. “With this new acquisition, we are further establishing Havas Play in Spain, a strategic market key to our business development plan,” said Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré.

Crowe PR, a San Diego-based integrated public relations agency, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded as a solo endeavor in 2015 by Anna Crowe, the agency has grown to establish itself as a partner for companies in the healthcare technology, consumer goods and hospitality industries. Leveraging media relations, thought leadership, influencer marketing and social media, it has worked with such brands as AT&T, Razer, Skrewball Whiskey, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Jamba Juice, Sun Genomics, Sanuk and Valor Hospitality. In the past year, Crowe has formed a strategic alliance with long-time agency partner Movetic, a national branding firm; launched Nest University, an internal training and development program; and renamed its growing hospitality vertical to “Destinations, Resorts and Experiences.” Its vision for the future centers on sustainable growth and partnerships with purpose-driven healthcare and technology; consumer goods; and destinations, resorts and experiences brands. “By continuously shifting with the industry, we aim to drive lasting growth and make meaningful contributions to the success of our clients and their communities,” said Crowe PR director of communications Natalia Barclay.

JLB, a Nashville-headquartered agency, opens an office in Louisville, KY. The Louisville office will offer web design, web development, branding, digital marketing, and total website and marketing dedicated support. The agency’s client roster includes Fisk University, Star Physical Therapy, Nissan Stadium, Boys and Girls Club. and Marquee Dental Partners. It also operates an office in Brentwood, TN. “With the addition of the Louisville office, JLB continues its mission to bring businesses the tools they need to succeed online,” said JLB chief executive officer Ken Royer.