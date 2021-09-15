Mika El-Baz

Mika El-Baz, who did a nearly 18-year run at Sony Music’s RCA Records label, has joined Apple Music’s PR team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She worked at RCA with Justin Timberlake, Pink, Doja Cat, Britney Spears and Pink.

El-Baz has experience in strategic communications, branding, media relations, corporate communications, and artist/influencer relations.

Prior to RCA, she spent six years each at Interscope Records (senior VP-publicity), and Island Records (VP-media relations).

Most recently, El-Baz was a contractor at Zagazig Consultancy in Los Angeles.