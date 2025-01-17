Scott Deveau

Scott Deveau joins strategic communications advisory firm August as managing director and head of the financial transactions and shareholder activism practice.

Deveau was most recently at Longacre Square Partners, where he launched a financial communications offering in Canada and helped lead such high-profile client engagements as Browning West’s successful proxy campaign to replace the entire board at Gildan Activewear and Arkhouse’s attempt to acquire Macy’s and refresh its board.

He was previously a reporter at Bloomberg as well as the National Post in Toronto.

Based in New York, Deveau will lead client engagements with a focus on matters involving shareholder activism, mergers and acquisitions, and other capital markets events.

“His experience helping some of the world’s most prominent investors and companies manage communications throughout a wide range of complex financial matters will add tremendous value to our clients and support the continued growth of the firm,” said August CEO Steven Goldberg.