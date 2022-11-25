Anton Perreau

TikTok’s audience for news has grown fivefold in just three years, and Instagram now informs 20 percent of U.S. adults on current affairs. Social media is increasingly dominating where we get information, particularly among young people. The lines between fact and fiction are becoming even more blurred, which makes disinformation more potent than ever. There are many reasons for this, but most importantly, disinformation relies on human emotion and platform algorithms more than anything else, even in the age of artificial intelligence.

While memes have a relatively fleeting half-life, disinformation has lasting consequences. For PR professionals and communicators, combatting false narratives demands practical ideas, strategy and an understanding of the unique ecosystems of platforms like X, TikTok and Instagram.

As PR practitioners, we have a good understanding of disinformation, especially in our personal lives. Social media misinformation preys on fear, anger and outrage to fuel rapid sharing and engagement. Combine that with a personalization bubble that feeds personal bias, and it’s a challenging loop to slip out of.

Platforms like Snopes are well-meaning, but no human can keep up with fact-checking on social media fast enough to stop the spread of disinformation, not to mention the human nature that increases its popularity in the first place. Disinformation like this is particularly potent during a crisis, such as a natural disease or breaking news. A creator I followed posted that he was surviving Hurricane Ian but was called out for living in the Middle East. I unfollowed; however, many others did not.

Each platform has its algorithmic “quirks” that amplify these false narratives. TikTok has unmoderated viral trends, X is rampant with bots creating false engagement and Instagram features many untrue infographic-style material.

The role of AI

I’m not here to bash AI, but it has significant challenges and provides a curious glimmer of what the future could include. Disinformation is, at this point, a much bigger issue than just one focused on AI, though it’s difficult to argue against AI being an accelerator of what was already occurring. AI tools like deepfakes and generative text complicate the identification of disinformation.

A friend traveled to The Grand Canyon a few weeks ago: The weather wasn’t good in the photo, but with the help of Instagram’s generated backgrounds, she mixed the same shot with a generative background of the same scene with better weather. This is a relatively innocuous use of AI, but we’re all aware that false images, audio and statements are increasing. Again, AI isn’t the problem, as it can be an incredible tool, especially for PR professionals, owning tasks such as identifying a suspicious bot, summarizing vast amounts of data and information—earnings reports can often be detailed—and tracking the spread of fake content in real-time.

How to tackle disinformation

Tracking disinformation on social media is quite different on every platform. On X, tools like Brandwatch, Hootsuite and Meltwater can monitor for patterns that indicate bot activity, such as sudden spikes in retweets or identical replies. Bots on the platform often have generic usernames, are recently created and have a minimal amount of original posts. When active, Botometer by Indiana University and TruthNest were/are great tools to measure the likelihood that an account is a bot. X has a tool to report a tweet or account you believe is a bot.

In some ways, the same is true for TikTok and Instagram, but because they’re less centered on bots, they focus more on countering disinformation with authentic, engaging content. We encourage brands to focus on fact-first narratives to preempt disinformation with clear, timely messaging. Nothing is more important than owning the narrative.

We also live in a time when brands and communicators are responsible for educating the audience. Media literacy is more important than ever. As PR professionals, we pride ourselves on telling the truth despite being incredible storytellers. We want audiences to use the same discernment in questioning sources and facts.

The ethics and emotions

Disinformation, especially at the present moment, contributes to societal mistrust and polarization—and what America needs more now than ever is togetherness. Most importantly, public relations is the crucial bridge builder. There’s a massive human cost to misinformation.

When looking to 2025 and considering our role in this cycle, we must act as truth-tellers and clearinghouses. Try actively seeking ways your work can counter false narratives without exploiting emotional triggers and you’ll be even more respected.

Disinformation won’t go away—but you can lead the fight

Since social media has been around, we’ve been focusing on what social media content can do in people’s lives. Entertainment and education have always been central to that mix. PR professionals can actively combat disinformation by building trust and transparency and leaning into the opportunity for social media to educate.

Algorithms play a role and so does AI, but humanness is the most crucial element here. Authentic communication and ethical practice are the most potent tools to fight disinformation.

Anton Perreau is President and Managing Director of Battenhall.