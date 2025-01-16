DC's Department of Health Care Finance seeks a firm to create a media campaign and direct marketing push to inform residents about the opening of a new hospital.
DC Needs PR to Tout New Hospital
Thu., Jan. 23, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
