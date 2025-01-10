The Color Nine Group is working with the Lviv Regional Military Administration on a voluntary basis to generate awareness of the western Ukrainian region and expand economic partnerships. More than 760 years old, Lviv’s historic city center is a United Nations’ World Heritage Site. The city’s official tourism site welcomes potential visitors with “See you after victory.” Color Nine is to develop sister-state relations for Lviv with representatives of government, business, and non-governmental organizations. It will work to establish joint projects in the fields of culture, education, economy and tourism. Located in Washington, Color Nine works with governments and businesses on projects that have positive societal impact.

The Pollack Group partners with Ascend, the largest Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America. The organization is powered by a network of professionals and executives from Fortune 500 companies who volunteer their time to advance the state of AAPI equity at work. “Workplace issues affect every cohort differently, and our focus is to raise awareness of how they affect Asian Americans specifically,” said Ascend head of marketing Allie Graham. “That requires a more thoughtful approach to marketing, public relations and communications, especially in today’s media landscape. We selected The Pollack Group for its notable experience developing communications and thought leadership platforms for a diverse roster of clients.”

W Communications is named US PR agency of record for Palma, Spain. W Communications will work in partnership with LOTUS (part of the W Communications family), who will continue to spearhead media efforts in the UK market. The US public relations program will include destination campaigns, parent shops, industry events, media and influencer relations and FAM trip management. The work will kick off with a Palma de Mallorca trade event in New York scheduled for February. “They will bring a wealth of knowledge as we look to elevate interest from new markets in 2025. We are excited to leverage the team’s expertise and relationships in the US market,” said Palma de Mallorca director general Pedro Homar.