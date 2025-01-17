Max Entman

Palladian Partners, a health communications firm dedicated to serving the public interest, names Max Entman president. Entman joins Palladian (part of Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization) from management consulting firm Aptive Resources, where he most recently served as SVP, human experience. Before coming to Aptive in 2020, he was VP, account services at Yes& Agency. Entman has worked with multiple federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Homeland Security. "Max’s unique combination of experience, vision and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader for the Palladian team,” said Altarum CEO and president Michael Monson.

(L-R) Elizabeth Castro, James McCusker

Alpha Advisory Group, which includes its subsidiary Alpha IR Group, a financial and communications consultancy, brings on Elizabeth Castro and James McCusker as senior managing directors to co-lead and enhance its corporate communications practice. Castro was most recently director, corporate communications strategy at distribution company Essendant. In addition to holding senior communications posts at SCA Health and Fortune Brands Innovation, she has worked at Weber Shandwick, O’Malley Hansen Communications and Jasculca/Terman & Associates. McCusker has served as managing director, technology at ICR and managing director, corporate communications at Solebury Trout. He was most recently president at boutique PR firm Canaan Parish Group. “With more than 50 years of combined experience at large- and mid-size publicly traded companies, agencies, and national media outlets, Elizabeth and James bring a level of knowledge and insight that will be invaluable to our clients,” said Alpha Advisory and Alpha IR Groups CEO and founder Chris Hodges.

Laura Murphy

Millwright Holdings promotes Laura Murphy to president of Bolt PR, its B2C public relations, content and digital marketing agency. Murphy joined Bolt as SVP in 2022 and was named managing director in 2024. She was previously VP at Regan Communications. As president, Murphy is charged with overseeing Bolt PR’s business, with responsibility for guiding client acquisition, employee engagement and agency growth. “Laura has demonstrated exceptional people-first leadership, dedication and business acumen, driving Bolt PR to new heights,” said Millwright Holdings group president and chief client officer Erin Vadala. Bolt PR serves clients across the hospitality, food and beverage, spirits, franchise, health and wellness, consumer products, consumer tech, as well as B2B tech verticals.