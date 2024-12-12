CNN is handing out pink slips to about six percent of its work force (about 200 staffers), part of a wave of changes that includes a new weekday show lineup and a revamped digital strategy. Part of that strategy is an additional streaming service that will exist alongside CNN Max, although the network has not yet announced what kind of programming the new streaming service will offer. CNN CEO Mark Thompson also announced that CNN plans to release several new subscription products, such as a “lifestyle-oriented digital product.” CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery plans to invest $70 million into expanding CNN’s digital footprint, according to Thompson. The new weekday lineup includes a new broadcast time for Wolf Bliter’s “Situation Room” and a 6 am show for Audie Cornish, who had been hosting a podcast for CNN. Thompson also noted that because of “new job openings,” the company doesn’t expect overall headcount to fall much by the end of the year.

Boston Magazine has shifted back to local ownership, moving to Boston Globe Media from Philadelphia-based publisher Metro Corp. All members of the team from Boston Magazine were extended offers to continue in their roles. Existing Boston Magazine subscriptions and advertisements will transfer seamlessly. The magazine, which started publication in 1962 under the aegis of the Boston Chamber of Commerce, has been owned by Metro since 1970. “As so many other iconic publications that once shaped our city have faded away, we feel an immense responsibility to honor and preserve Boston Magazine’s legacy,” said Boston Globe Media CEO and co-owner Linda Henry. “This is not just about sustaining a magazine – it’s about strengthening a cornerstone of Boston’s identity and ensuring its stories continue to inspire, connect, and resonate with our community for generations to come.”

The Fund for American Studies launches its Media Accelerator Fellowship, with an initial group of 15 early-career journalists. The nine-month program, running from September to May, gives participants the opportunity to learn from policy experts and accomplished journalists to develop the skills needed to succeed in the current media landscape. Topics covered include identifying beats, refining reporting and writing skills, and incorporating the principles of liberty into their work. The 2024-25 curriculum also includes monthly roundtables in Washington, DC, where leading journalists and policy experts guide Fellows in developing their reporting beat. “These Fellows are becoming leaders who will uphold the principles of liberty in their reporting,” said Center for Excellence in Journalism director Ryan Wolfe.