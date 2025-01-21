Simon Redfern

Burson names former Google director of public affairs, Europe Simon Redfern as UK CEO, effective April 14. Redfern most recently served as director of communications for Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator. He has also served as VP communication, EMEA at Salesforce and director, corporate affairs at Starbucks. Redfern will be based in London. “Simon's deep experience and expertise will be of great value to our strategically important Burson UK business as well as a tremendous asset to our clients, partners and potential clients,” said Burson CEO, EMEA Scott Wilson.

(L-R) Nick Gourevitch, Tanya Meck

Global Strategy Group promotes Nick Gourevitch and Tanya Meck, both partners in the firm, to president. Gourevitch, who has been with the agency for over 20 years, is now president of research & insights. He was previously managing director, research. Over four presidential campaign polling cycles, he has provided critical insights to shape strategic approaches. Meck, who was previously a managing director, has been elevated to president of communications & public affairs. She has been instrumental in expanding the firm's corporate communications presence across the US, and has counseled such clients as The LEGO Group, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nielsen, MGM Resorts, the Rockefeller Foundation, Google and H&R Block.

Darrell Camp

Relentless Awareness, an Albany-based creative strategy firm with offices in Las Vegas and Greenville, SC, hires Darrell Camp as director of media and strategy. Camp was most recently director of communications for the Albany County District Attorney's office. Before that, he was an anchor/reporter for WMHT's New York NOW and Talk 1300 AM & 98.7 FM. "I've known Darrell for several years in varying capacities, in which he has been one of the most astute and effective communicators I've ever met. His experience and insight will be valuable to our clients," said Relentless Awareness managing partner Joe Bonilla.