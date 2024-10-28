Gil Bashe

In 1995, I co-authored a featured article for Product Management Today titled “Patients Online.” At the time, consumer access to the Internet—then called the World Wide Web—was limited, with fewer than five million people subscribing to online services like CompuServe and America Online. My premise was simple yet bold: The web would transform how patients access health information and connect.

Yet, many in the pharmaceutical industry dismissed the premise of engaging consumers, asserting patients weren’t their customers. The industry’s marketing focus was on sales calls to physicians and payers. Their perspective missed—and even dismissed—the emerging shift in consumers seeking information to improve their care. That was a reasonable—albeit shortsighted—point of view in a siloed information world.

Today, patients, health providers, payers and policymakers receive information from countless channels. We’re no longer “uni-channel” beings consuming information from a single print or broadcast source like ABC, CBS, NBC or the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Instead, we’re omnichannel beings, seamlessly navigating between earned media, social platforms and digital and creative content. This evolution has profound implications for communication professionals who must adapt to this dynamic landscape.

The omnichannel reality

How we absorb information mirrors the complexity of our lives, mental processing speed and ability to navigate the trap doors of multitasking. But it’s today’s reality.

Consider an imagined patient’s journey: A diagnosis in the physician’s office triggers an immediate search on their phone using ChatGPT or another large language model to understand their condition better. They might tap into a Meta patient forum to connect with others who share their diagnosis, gaining emotional support and practical advice. Next, they use AI tools to accelerate their research, delving into clinical studies and exploring medications that might be effective. Along the way, they absorb information from digital news platforms, scroll through social media posts and listen to relevant podcasts.

This omnichannel journey reflects the urgency and expansiveness of their search for solutions, demonstrating that digital tools complement—not replace—traditional sources of information like radio, television and print media.

Companies—biopharma, medical advertising, PR agencies—often organize efforts around disciplines—R&D, medical, marketing, regulatory or PR, marketing and creative—but the human mind doesn’t necessarily work that way. It’s more expansive and imaginative. People seeking information about their health and survival think outside boundaries. They see their needs and solutions addressed in many places, connecting dots that organizations may overlook. This expansive thinking demands a communication strategy as interconnected as the human mind.

Lessons from patient advocacy

Patient advocates have long been at the vanguard of this integration. Organizations like the Patients Rising Coalition and individuals such as e-Patient Dave deBronkart have demonstrated how leveraging multiple platforms can elevate patient voices and drive meaningful change. Combining blog posts, social media campaigns and partnerships with traditional media outlets has shown how to reach diverse audiences effectively.

For example, the success of campaigns like #BCSM (Breast Cancer Social Media) illustrates the power of integrating real-time X (formerly Twitter) chats with broader digital and traditional media efforts. These campaigns disseminate critical information and foster community and connection, key elements driving engagement and action.

AI and the future of omnichannel thinking

AI (i.e., accelerated implementation, as opposed to artificial intelligence) is a tool that directly challenges confined thinking and mobilization. While many organizations consider AI a discipline, it’s inherently expansive, pushing reactions and behaviors to be omnichannel. As Tom Lawry, former Microsoft National Director for AI and author of business bestseller Hacking Healthcare, noted, “AI doesn’t just analyze data; it transforms how we think about problems and solutions, breaking down silos and enabling a more integrated approach to innovation.”

AI will also cognitively rewire our brains. Delivering personalized, contextually relevant information across multiple platforms trains us to think and act in omnichannel ways. For health communicators, this means leveraging AI not just as a tool for efficiency but as a catalyst for creativity and integration.

Data-driven insights

Recent studies reinforce the importance of an omnichannel approach. According to the Harvard Business Review, companies that adopt integrated communication strategies see a 23 percent increase in customer satisfaction and a 19 percent boost in customer retention. These numbers are even more striking in healthcare, where trust and consistency are paramount.

Additionally, research from McKinsey highlights that 70 percent of consumers expect personalized interactions across channels. This expectation extends to healthcare, where patients increasingly demand tailored information delivered when and where they need it. Meeting these expectations requires technological integration and a deep understanding of audience behavior.

The role of communication professionals

The call to action is clear for communication professionals: embrace the omnichannel reality or welcome irrelevance. This means breaking down silos between earned media, social media and digital marketing. It also means investing in tools and training to understand and leverage emerging trends and platforms. It means being expansive and welcoming new leaders to the decision-making table.

Success requires a mindset shift from transactional to consumer-centric. Communication isn’t about controlling the narrative (what companies prefer) but about participating in a conversation (what customers demand). This participatory approach demands authenticity, transparency and a commitment to meeting audiences where they are—this is no truer than the iterative integration of large-langue models and health curiosity.

“Large Language Models are driving a fundamental shift in learning, creating adaptive, learner-centric experiences akin to the power of personalized medicine,” said John Nosta, Psychology Today columnist, global innovation theorist and a former chief creative director at a worldwide medical advertising agency. “This transformation may demand its own metric of clinical efficacy to capture the impact these technologies may have on outcomes fully.”

Looking ahead

Reflecting on the journey from “Patients Online” to today’s omnichannel landscape, one thing remains constant: anticipating and adapting to structural change. In 1995, the Internet was a nascent tool that some dismissed as a fad. Today, it’s the backbone of all communication. The next frontier—whether AI-driven personalization, immersive virtual experiences, or something we have yet to imagine—will undoubtedly bring opportunities. But we must confront the adage: “Culture crushes change continuously.”

For health communicators, the goal remains the same: to amplify essential messages and connect with audiences in meaningful ways. By embracing innovation and information integration, we can ensure that our work drives change that sustains lives.

Building bridges across platforms creates a unified and clear voice that rallies patients, providers, payers and policymakers in collaborative conversation. The future of communication is not uni-channel; it’s omnichannel. And it’s ours to shape.

Gil Bashe is Managing Partner and Chair, Global Health and Purpose, at FINN Partners.