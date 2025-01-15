Gasthalter & Co. handles Mantle Ridge as the activist investor won three seats on the board of $12B Air Products and Chemicals at its Jan. 23 annual meeting.

Mantle Ridge nominees replaced Air Products' 81-year-old chairman, president & CEO Seifi Ghasemi, who has helmed the Allentown-based industrial gases producer since 2014; and independent lead director Edward Monser.

Air Products thanked its departing directors for their dedication and years of service. It welcomed Mantle Ridge chief Paul Hilal, and nominees Dennis Reilly and Andrew Evans to its board.

Ghasemi will continue as CEO until the revamped board appoints a new chairman/CEO.

Gasthalter’s Jonathan Gasthalter and Nathaniel Garnick work the media for Mantle Ridge.