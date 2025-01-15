Burrell Communications Group, a Black-owned multicultural marketing firm, announces a new partnership with Microsoft. Burrell was chosen by Microsoft to develop a year-long marketing campaign to help tell the stories of its employees and company culture, as the company marks its 50th year. Burrell’s work will be centered on taking a people-focused lens on the company’s storytelling efforts. "Burrell has a strong track record helping Fortune 500 companies reflect authenticity and creativity in marketing campaigns and we look forward to the work ahead," said Microsoft senior director, multicultural communications Amanda O'Neal.

William Mills Agency, which works with clients in the fintech sector, is retained by Vertice AI, a provider of AI-powered member growth and marketing effectiveness solutions for community financial institutions. WMA is tasked with strengthening Vertice AI’s public relations strategy and growing market awareness of the company. Vertice AI leverages artificial intelligence and member data to deliver actionable, member-centric recommendations to help credit unions optimize their marketing investments and deepen member engagement. “With their deep industry knowledge and strong reputation, we’re confident they will be instrumental in helping us further our mission and voice of bringing innovation, inspiration, and value to credit unions and their members,” said Vertice AI CEO and co-founder Mitch Rutledge.

LDPR, a travel and lifestyle PR firm, is named agency of record for the Park Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan. The agency will promote the hotel’s offerings to North American audiences through PR strategies, influencer partnerships and media collaborations, positioning the Park Hyatt New York as a must-visit destination in Manhattan. The hotel, which has 211 rooms and suites, recently introduced its Manhattan Suite, a 2,000-square-foot, $50,000-per-night accommodation located on the hotel's top floor.